Friday, 28 July 2017
"Yes, I bleached my skin and I am happy" Bobrisky shares his infamous throwback photo, curses haters
"Hi guys, can u all just give me 10 seconds of ur time ? Thanks. Dis is my throw back picture which some of u know. I'm sure some of u know me when I was like dis. Did anyone one ️of u say oh bobrisky u look so hungry take dis small money to add to ur living ? No now that I'm bobrisky after suffering for many years without nobody and now that I own a house in lekki, driving the latest Benz,toyota and also traveling from one country to another u all wanna open your disgusting mouth to insult me. May God punish u all who say shit about me. I hustle so hard before becoming bobrisky so u all should leave me and mind ur business. Some of u all will still say I bleached my skin lol. Yes I bleached my skin and am happy cos that is one of my most income coming in into my account because I sell my cream to people. Hate or love,bobrisky is known over 20 countries if not world wide. I can give examples I made so much money In London my last meet and greet. Now am on USA 🇺🇸 tour which each state promoters pay me dollars not Naira for my meet and greet. So I will advice some of u to go find ur own hustle and don't condemn others. Thanks love u all"
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/28/2017 10:41:00 am
