The Nigerian Customs' Dishonesty- Reno Omokri

It is dishonest for the Nigeria Customs to say they made an all time highest revenue of ₦486 billion within the first 6 months of 2017. With the devalued Naira this is not up to how much they made during the Goodluck Jonathan administration. The amount of ₦486 billion at the official rate of ₦362 to $1 is $1.3 billion. In 2014, they made ₦425 in the first 6 months. The amount of ₦425 billion at the then official rate of ₦150 to $1 is $2.8 billion. So in actual fact and in real terms, the Nigerian Customs made less than half of what they made during the first 6 months of the last full year that Jonathan was in office (2014). Please do not be fooled by APC propaganda!
