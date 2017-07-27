Photos: Girl who made all A's in her WAEC gets visit from Enugu State Government officials

In an update, Chibulu Austin, said his friend based abroad was moved by her performance and as such he decided to encourage her with a token. Some officials from the Enugu state govt also met with the girl Tuesday.
"That promise was fulfilled today as I was in the school to deliver the message as it was sent.
As God wanted it, Enugu state govt came today as well to see the young genius and my prayers for her have started manifesting.
Am happy to be the first private individual to visit the school and the girl even when many are awarding her scholarship on social media without going through the right channel which is the school mgt.
Therefore I call on all those that have bn writing on social media about their generosity and interest to award her scholarship to go to the school and not be looking for her contact cos that is not the right thing to do.
In a special way, I want to thank the sponsor of this gesture Mr Victor Oluchukwu #worldbank for delivering his promise immediately..... #worldbank just know that God will surprise u soon and enlarge ur coast.....You invested on a right soul and I promise you that u will not regret doing this today.
Finally, may I use this opportunity to beg my able mummy Ugwuanyi Ethel and the chairman house committee on education Erochukwu Ugwueze to facilitate the invitation of this young girl to the house plenary to at least allow her witness it and also be motivated and honoured by the house.
I thank the proprietor Dr Onuh for making shalom what it is today and the teacher that shared the news first Chibulu Austin and all the staff that I met today,you all rock.
#Shalomrocks
#Godmayyoubepraised
#worldbank
