Photos: Borno first lady attend funeral prayer of UNIMAID VC's brother killed in Boko Haram attack on oil workers

Wife of Borno state Governor, Hajiya Nana Shettima was among the thousands of people who attended the funeral prayer of Idris Abubakar Njodi on Thursday.
She was accompanied by SSA to Hajja Kaltum Ali, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Amma Gangaran, wife of Borno state Speaker, Maryam Abdulkarim Lawan, wife of Borno state Head of Service, Fatima Yakubu Bukar, wife of Borno state Chief of Staff, Fatima Alhaji Modu, and all members of entourage.
The funeral prayer was led by Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Laisu Ibrahim and Chief Imam of UNIMAID, Sheikh Muhammad Ali Goni Gabcha.
Late Njodi, the younger brother of Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, the VC of UNIMAID was killed when Boko Haram terrorists ambushed the military escort and NNPC staff, who were travelling in a convoy along Gubio and Magumeri local Government Area of Borno State on Tuesday.
Until his death, he was non academic staff, University of Maiduguri, he left behind wife Jamila Abubakar Njodi and children.
