 Photo: 4th victim of Boko Haram attack on oil workers identified | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 27 July 2017

Photo: 4th victim of Boko Haram attack on oil workers identified

Yahaya Saidu, the SA (Social Media) to the office of the caretaker Chairman of Kukawa LGA confirmed that Hassam is one of the victim s of Magumeri to Gubio road attack by Boko Haram.


It will be recalled that the insurgents ambushed the military escort and team of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) staff returning from an oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin. Scores were kidnapped including ten staff of the University of Maiduguri. The Army confirmed that all the NNPC staff were safely rescued while nine bodies of soldiers killed in the attack were recovered.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) UNIMAID chapter on Thursday confirmed that five staff of the institution were killed while four are still missing,
Posted by at 7/27/2017 09:09:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts